EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Khan opens up about making music sans partner Wajid Khan; Expresses excitement for Radhe

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sajid Khan spoke about venturing solo after the sudden demise of his brother and music partner Wajid Khan. The music composer also spoke about Indian Pro Music League and Radhe.

The year gone by was one of the most difficult years for Sajid Khan. The music composer mourned the loss of his brother and partner Wajid Khan. The latter passed away on June 1 following a cardiac arrest. At the time, Sajid took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking note, remembering Wajid. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sajid opened up about working sans his melodious partner. The music director recalled that it was Wajid who used to interact with the artists and singers but now, he has to undertake the responsibility himself.

"Before Wajid used to meet every day and I always used to be inside. And now, I have to meet all the artists. All the singers and artists, Wajid used to be friends with them. Now I have to become friends with everyone and work with them," he said. Sajid also spoke about working solo. "I am doing, I am trying to do things, I understand before we used to share our music and deliver and now, there is nobody. But our entire team is there, people we've been working with they all are there and there is a possibility of doing different kind of projects and different kinds of melodies," he added.

While Sajid is working solo, the composer said he feels Wajid is still around him. "Sometimes I feel he (Wajid) has come into my composition. And he's always there you know. I really don't want to think and believe he's no more. I feel him in the studio, I feel him at home, I feel him when I am driving alone. You know most of the times songs are so many hits na when I listen to the radio or something or some song comes up, he's very much there inside me and I don't feel he's no more. Till the time I'm dying, he's there with me. He's very much with me, and I love him yaar. For the world, we must be a jodi but he was my blood brother," he said.

As the new year kicks in, Sajid Khan will be seen on Indian Pro Music League. The first-of-its-kind music league will have six teams and each team will have A-list ambassadors like , Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina, representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. The Zee TV show sees him co-captain a musical team called Delhi Dhurandhars with singer Neha Bhasin.

This marks the duo's first run-in. Talking about the singer, Sajid said, "Neha actually, ill be very honest, came as a surprise. I heard the name but I have never met her before. But when I met her and I think she is a rockstar and she is a full power girl." Speaking about the show, the music director said, "A lot of newcomers will come inside and they will get a chance to perform with all these big people. You get selected, you are in the team where Virat Kohli and Dhoni is playing so you are no less, you have arrived! It is a pre-polished show where you don't have to struggle for the show, I think people find out after the show."

The anthem, composed by Sajid-Wajid, was premiered at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. When asked if there are more compositions of the duo that could release this year, he said, "That will come, not right now. We have a few melodies with us that we both worked together but we have to complete it. But now I am making one new music and when the time will come and the right project will come, we'll come out with our music also."

While Sajid is busy with the show, he is also occupied with 's Radhe. The composer revealed that he is currently working on the movie's tracks. "I am very busy working on this show and at the same time, Radhe is getting completed. I am busy mastering Radhe's soundtrack and I am working on another project," he said, before expressing his excitement for Radhe's release. "Don't forget Radhe!" he concluded.

