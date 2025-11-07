EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan allots 2 days for his cameo in Riteish Deshmukh-directed Raja Shivaji

It’s a known fact that Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh share a warm friendship built on years of camaraderie. Evidently, Khan has always supported Riteish’s ventures, both personally and professionally, with genuine affection. Amidst all the speculations, Pinkvilla exclusively confirms that Salman Khan will appear in cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji. The sequence, though brief, is said to be emotionally charged and significant to the film’s narrative. According to our sources, Salman Khan has allotted 2 days between November 8 -14 to shoot his cameo.

“Salman Khan has always shared a great bond with Riteish Deshmukh, and when Riteish approached him for a special appearance in Raja Shivaji, Salman immediately agreed,” reveals a source close to the project.

“Amidst his shoot for Bigg Boss 19 and Battle of Galwan shoot, he has allotted 2 days for the cameo between November 8 and November 14. Salman is the perfect choice for this part because his presence will add star power. He has earlier made memorable cameos in Riteish’s films like Lai Bhaari and Ved, and each time, audiences have loved their collaboration. This time too, the makers are planning something equally impactful.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan will play Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal, brave warriors in Raja Shivaji. His powerful screen presence is expected to bring the iconic character to life. He was a trusted bodyguard and commander in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

First look of Raja Shivaji

Raja Sivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Set for release on May 1, 2026, the film is directed by and stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

