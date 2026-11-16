As we all know, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Monster. While the makers have yet to announce the film's title, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the superstar and his team have begun the Pune schedule. The 10-day schedule began yesterday (Nov 15), with the makers currently filming some dramatic sequences that are expected to be crucial to the film's storyline.

According to our sources, "Salman Khan and Seema Biswas are part of this Pune schedule, and the makers are shooting some intense and dramatic moments, with the ongoing leg marking an important phase in the film's production. The shoot is expected to continue in the city for the next 10 days."

Interestingly, the makers are also planning a special birthday treat for Salman Khan fans towards the end of the year. The teaser of Monster is likely to be unveiled on December 27, coinciding with Salman Khan's birthday. Given the occasion, the announcement will only generate curiosity among fans.

Salman Khan is managing his Bigg Boss 20 commitments alongside the demanding action schedule of the film, ensuring that the shoot stays on track. With filming now in its final stage, the team will move into post-production ahead of the film's theatrical release on Eid 2027. The film still has approximately 20 days of shoot remaining after the Pune schedule.

With Salman Khan leading the film and the team working towards an ambitious year-end wrap, Monster is progressing towards its next major milestone. If the planned timeline stays on track, fans could get their first glimpse of the film with the December 27 teaser reveal.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Monster (working title SVC63) stars Salman Khan alongside an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra bets big on romance from 2027 with Ali Abbas Zafar, Mohit Suri, Maneesh Sharma and a big-ticket romantic film