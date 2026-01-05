Exclusive: Salman Khan in talks with The Family Man makers Raj and DK for action-comedy film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is currently in talks with filmmaker duo Raj & DK for a film. The discussions are still at an initial stage. According to sources close to the development, the project in question is an action-comedy, a genre that aligns well with Salman Khan’s on and offscreen persona while also offering a fresh touch under Raj & DK’s style. We heard that Raj & DK are keen to mount the film on a big scale if the collaboration materialises.

A source informs Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project.”

The source further adds that timelines are being discussed, keeping Salman’s packed slate in mind. “If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script.”

For Salman Khan, a film with The Family Man makers Raj & DK could offer audiences a new flavour of mass entertainment. However, only time will tell what’s in store for the audience.

For now, the project remains in the discussion stage, and an official confirmation will only come once Salman Khan gives his go-ahead. Until then, we will have to wait and watch how these promising talks shape up in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under the banner Salman Khan Films. The film stars Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles and is based on true events. BoG is scheduled for a theatrical release on 17 April 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s next directorial is a MASSIVE family drama; Might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji team up for Oh My God 3; Film goes on floors in mid-2026