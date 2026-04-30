Recently, Pinkvilla broke the news that Salman Khan is all set to step into the superhero space with The Family Man creators Raj and DK. Now, we bring another exclusive update on the much-anticipated film. Salman Khan and Raj & DK’s film gears up to go on floors in October 2026. Touted as a high-concept action entertainer, the project is being produced by Atul Agnihotri, with talks underway with Mythri Movie Makers to come on board as the studio partner.

According to sources, the makers are currently in the pre-production stage, locking the scale, look, and technical aspects of the film. “It’s a big-budget superhero film designed for a global audience. The team is aiming to begin filming by October 2026, once all pre-visualisation and prep work is in place,” a source shared.

There has been speculation around the film’s female lead, particularly with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, contrary to ongoing rumours, Samantha is not part of the film. “The reports of Samantha being cast are completely untrue. The makers are still exploring options and will finalize the female lead in the next couple of months,” the source clarified.

The collaboration marks Salman Khan’s first full-fledged superhero venture, making it one of the most exciting projects in development. With Raj and DK teaming up with Salman has already set expectations sky-high. If all goes as planned, the film is expected to roll cameras later next year, setting the stage for a grand spectacle.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is shooting for an untitled action film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju presents, a Sri Venkateswara Creations film, produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi. Nayanthara plays the female lead and the film is set for grand Eid 2027 release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Raj and DK’s superhero film from October 2026