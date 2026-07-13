Exclusive: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on pregnancy, says "I've been waiting for this moment for a while now"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Amidst all the success, Samantha opens up about embracing major shifts in her personal and professional life. In this exclusive conversation, Sam opens up about the legacy she wants to leave behind, why connecting with her audience means everything to her, and the exciting new chapter she is stepping into: motherhood, as she's expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru.

Q. You’ve constantly evolved. Both as an actor and as a person, through every phase of your journey. When people look back at your career 20 years from now, what would you want them to remember you for?



Samantha: If like, 20 years from now someone watches one of my films and feels something, whether it's hope or courage or joy, that would really mean far more to me than any kind of statistic or award. I hope people remember me as someone who wasn't afraid to take chances, who believed in good stories and who tried to push boundaries instead of staying in this comfort zone. I hope they say that yes if I've contributed even in a small way to making some change to making cinema more inclusive and opening the doors for the next generation, I think I would be pretty happy with that legacy.

Q. At this stage of your career, what excites you more --the process of performing and immersing yourself in a character, or the impact a film creates once it reaches the audience?



Samantha: For me, they go hand in hand. The process is where the real joy lies, no doubt. Discovering a character, understanding their emotions, their world and slowly becoming that person, that's the part I have control over and I genuinely love it. That's what keeps me coming back to cinema again and again. But ultimately, a cinema is meant to be shared, right? A performance is incomplete until it reaches the audience. So when people connect with a character or see a part of themselves in the story or laugh or cry or dance or sing along to celebrate or walk away from a movie feeling something that they didn't before, that's when the journey truly feels complete and that's our only job as entertainers, I think. So I've had to choose. I'd say the process keeps me inspired but the audience connection gives that process a true meaning. I think that I'm greedy there

Q: Congratulations on this new phase of life you’re stepping into. Motherhood is often described as special and transformative. How would you describe this chapter of your life and how has it shaped your perspective on yourself and your journey ahead?



Samantha: It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all. I've always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I'm looking forward to this journey a lot. And I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next.

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