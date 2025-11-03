EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were first choice for 2 States before Arjun, Alia Bhatt; Chetan Bhagat reveals

Popular novelist Chetan Bhagat sat down for an exclusive, candid conversation with Pinkvilla. The writer reflected on various aspects of his life, including being targeted, dealing with anxiety, fame addiction, family, and fatherhood. Chetan also shared insights about big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and others who were considered to play the lead roles in 2 States, when asked if he was initially disappointed with the casting and later surprised by the performances.

Chetan Bhagat stated that earlier, Vishal Bharadwaj was directing 2 States when top names were considered for the lead parts. He said, “There was a time Vishal Bharadwaj was going to make it. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra’s names were talked about. I think 2 States sabhi ke naam ka article to aaya hi tha.”

He further added that he was a little doubtful about the casting as it was meant to have big actors. He said, “To be honest, when they said, there is a new director and it's Arjun Kapoor who had one movie and Alia Bhatt who had one movie, Student Of The Year. I was like ‘okay’, but this is not what was discussed.”

Bhagat went on to add, “It was such a nice casting, and it made the movie fresh because they were young. If it were older actors, I don't know, maybe they would have done a great job. But it was very surprising.”

Furthermore, Chetan Bhagat also mentioned that every actor had said no to Kai Po Che! Later, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh played the lead roles and made the film immortal. He called Kai Po Che his book's best adaptation.

The writer highlighted the incident in which Shah Rukh Khan showed his humility and kind gesture towards him, which impressed him the most. He said that he visited Om Shanti Om sets with his mother, and Shah Rukh himself pulled a chair for him. In another instance, when Cheten, along with Mohit Suri, visited SRK's residence, the King actor accompanied them to their car to say bye to them, making them feel very special and close.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 15 OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9): Maharani Season 4, Fantastic Four, Baramulla, The Hack and more