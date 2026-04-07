EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan is not doing a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, focuses on King

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan has politely declined a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, choosing to keep his complete focus on his upcoming film King. The superstar is said to be keen on maintaining exclusivity around his on-screen presence and hence, does not wish to make any big-screen appearances before the release of King.

A source tells us, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen launch. In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before.”

Despite stepping away from the offer, SRK continues to hold the highest regard for Rajinikanth and has immense admiration for the legendary actor. In fact, he remains very eager to collaborate with him in the future at the right time.

“The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future,” the source adds.

The makers of Jailer initially requested a five-day shoot in April. Given current commitments and a scheduling conflict with King, the parting was amicable, with both sides showing mutual respect. The Jailer team is now looking to consider another top superstar for the part.

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and many others. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026.

On the other hand, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 starring superstar Rajinikanth, is rapidly approaching completion. Thalaiva confirmed in April 2026 that shooting is almost finished and the film is in final post-production.

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