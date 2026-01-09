EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor pushes all limits to sport a full body tattoo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have come together again for their fourth film, O Romeo. This has led to a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans. Slated for a theatrical release next month on February 13, 2026, the film is already being described by insiders as one of the most daring and emotionally charged projects of both Shahid and Vishal's careers. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor will appear in a striking, never-seen-before avatar for the film.

According to the sources, he highly talented actor will be seen sporting a full body tattoo for the visionary filmmaker's movie. This radical transformation is said to be central to his character’s identity and psychological depth, marking a first-of-its-kind look not only for the actor but also possibly for the Indian cinema as a whole. The sources revealed the physical transformation demanded intense preparation, with the creative team paying meticulous attention to the tattoo’s design, placement, and narrative relevance. The look is reportedly not cosmetic but deeply embedded into the story, reflecting the character’s inner turmoil, rage, and emotional scars.

Those familiar with the project describe O Romeo as Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s most ambitious and intense collaboration to date. Every department, from performance and aesthetics to storytelling, is said to be operating at peak precision. The actor-director duo, known for pushing boundaries in films like Haider and Kaminey, is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to deliver a cinematic experience that is raw, unsettling, and unforgettable.

With its courageous creative choices and a fearless central performance, O Romeo is shaping up to be far more than a conventional release. As anticipation continues to build, all eyes are going to be on Shahid Kapoor’s dramatic transformation and what promises to be one of the most audacious roles of his career.

