EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs a Rs 100 crore deal with Netflix; to headline several projects

After Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor has signed a massive deal with an OTT platform. Read details inside.

With the Covid outbreak taking over the country and the industry like a storm, many producers and filmmakers are taking the digital route to release their films. The digital renaissance has taken over clearly, with no clarity on the reopening of theatres. Top actors have been locked for lucrative deals for several prominent OTT platforms and now, like Pinkvilla had exclusively told you, too will be seen jumping on the bandwagon.

A source confirms, "Shahid has been locked for several projects for Netflix. He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs 100 crore with the digital streaming platform. Shahid will not only make his digital debut with a Netflix film or series but he will also be toplining different projects. One of them happens to be a concept driven fiction series, details of which are under wraps as of now. He has already signed on the dotted line for the same." We reached out to Shahid's spokesperson who didn't respond to our query.

In fact, we had already revealed to you how Guneet Monga had approached SK to step into Suriya's shoes in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. "It will be a mix of films and shows that he has committed to. If the Soorarai Pottru remake happens, it will be only for web; that's the plan as of now. Apart from that, Shahid is also doing another action thriller to be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. That also might be a direct to OTT film. Although the projects have not been completely locked, Shahid has signed the overall deal and committed to work with Netflix on several projects in the near future." Reportedly, and too have been roped in by Hotstar to spearhead two series. While Ajay's remuneration is still under wraps, Hrithik is supposedly getting Rs 80 crore just for one show. Shahid, on the other hand, has got a bigger deal of Rs 100 crore, but it will include more than just one film or a series.

