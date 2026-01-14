EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo trailer launch cancelled

Shahid Kapoor's starrer O’ Romeo recently made headlines following the release of its intense teaser. Ahead of the film’s release on February 13, 2026, the trailer was expected to be unveiled soon. However, Pinkvilla has learned that the launch event has been cancelled by the makers.

According to our sources, the O’ Romeo trailer event has been called off due to security concerns. The makers took this decision after the late gangster Hussain Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the film’s team.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, viewers will have to wait and see when the trailer is released and when the movie finally hits the big screens.

More about O’ Romeo

O’ Romeo is a romantic action drama starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is set in post-Independence-era Mumbai. As the city undergoes change and the crime world intensifies, the gritty tale of the gangster underworld takes a transformative turn, with several intense moments brewing behind the shadows.

Amid all this chaos, the protagonist also grapples with the inherent unpredictability of romance, often blurring the lines between his love story and the violent world he inhabits.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, and several others in pivotal roles.

Written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula, O’ Romeo is slated for release on February 13, 2026, just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor last appeared in a lead role in the film Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller follows the story of ACP Dev Ambre, a violent young cop who undergoes a drastic personality change after losing his memory in an accident and is forced to reinvestigate the death of a fellow police officer.

Apart from Kapoor, the film starred Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, and several others in key roles. The movie is an adaptation of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Mumbai Police, with an altered climax.

Looking ahead, Shahid is currently filming for his next project, Cocktail 2, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

