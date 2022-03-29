EXCLUSIVE: Sharmaji Namkeen's Suhail Nayyar on his last chat with Rishi Kapoor & what he strives to learn.

Late legendary star Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is just days away from its OTT release. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film is one-of-a-kind as it will see two actors portray the titular character. The film began with Rishi Kapoor helming the role and then Paresh Rawal taking over after the demise of the former veteran. Apart from the two immensely talented lead actors, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina and Satish Kaushik among others.

Pinkvilla connected with Suhail for an exclusive chat and the actor got talking about his fond memories with the late Rishi Kapoor, what he strives to learn from him and Paresh Rawal and how he unfortunately could not serve his co-star some homemade food. Talking about his character Rinku, Suhail revealed that he is quite an ambitious guy and while he wants to move forward in life, he is extremely conscious about the image he creates in the society.

Dishing out more details, here are excerpts from Suhail Nayyar's interview with Pinkvilla. Take a look:

You began the film with Rishi Kapoor and finished it with Paresh Rawal as the lead. How different was the journey for you?

It was an amazing experience working with both the actors. It was enriching and I definitely got to learn a lot. In terms of the character, I did not feel a difference in acting with Mr Rishi Kapoor or Mr Paresh Rawal. For me, they were Sharmaji, my onscreen father. When you see the film, he (Paresh Rawal) has given his interpretation of the character. It feels so seamless. And as a co-actor, I didn't feel for a moment that there were two different actors playing one character. It's executed beautifully.

One thing you each learned from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal?

It's the same thing. Their humour. They were so funny on set. They don't prepare for roles, it is so much in their skin. Their experience is so vast, they just know what to do. It's like second nature. So, that's what we strive to do in life. Humko itna prepare na karna pade, humko pata ho ya karna hai. (We won't have to prepare so much, just probably know how to do it).

The film revolves around food. Are you also a foodie?

I'm not a foodie and I eat only when I'm hungry. I love food but I'm not a foodie. When we were shooting, we were a bit scared of Rishi sir because we had heard he used to get angry. But he was so sweet and used to give us compliments every day. In fact, he broke the ice with us because we were quite scared.

Every day Rishi sir's conversation starter used to be, "Khana khaaya? kya khaya? Raat ko khaoge? kya khaoge?" and it was just about food. And he used to tell us stories about his shooting in Kashmir and what he enjoyed eating there.

We were shooting in Delhi and when he got to know I'm from Delhi he wanted to eat home-cooked food. He asked for homemade Bhindi but told me to not make it too 'masaledaar'. Unfortunately, Covid-19 happened and then he fell ill. I never got a chance to feed him my mum's food. We started shooting in December 2019 and stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic. The film only picked up in late 2021 when Paresh Rawal sir stepped in. It's been like coming-of-age for everyone.

Thought on Sharmaji Namkeen's OTT release?

I really liked the idea that the film will be available in more than 130 countries. When your watching the film, at home with your family, it feels like you're a part of it. The characters are with you in your living room. It feels very intimate and I think it is a great tribute to Rishi ji. Millions will be able to witness how beautiful his journey has been. I think it's a sweet farewell to his legacy.

For me, it is surreal. When I watched the trailer also, I got emotional. It hit me that he wasn't there with us. I recalled all the chats I had with him as well as the acting experiences.

Any special memory that comes to your mind when you talk about the film?

I have more emotional memories. One day, I remember when we were shooting in Delhi, Rishi ji was not feeling too well. He wanted to go home and we still had one shot remaining. So, Taaruk and I sat with him in the car and started watching a cricket match. He soon forgot about going home and the three of us just sat and watched the match. That was quite cool. He was like an enthusiastic kid. That's the time he also told me he watched my film Hotel Mumbai and praised my work.

Not just that, he also took my phone number as well as Taaruk's. He said, "Yaar, mujhse log actors ke number maangte hai aur mere paas hote nahi hai acche actors ke. Tum apne numbers feed kar do. (People ask me to recommend good actors and I rarely have any phone numbers to pass. So, you'll feed your contact numbers in my phone)." Unfortunately, that was our last conversation. It is so surreal.

What do we seen you in next?

I'm part of another Amazon original which I'm shooting right now. I also have another series which is in post production. All three upcoming projects will be different from each other.

Sharmaji Namkeen will release on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March.

