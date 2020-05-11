EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi confirms Baarish 2 incomplete; Says lockdown impacted filming of remaining episodes

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sharman Joshi reveals there are nine more episodes of Baarish 2 that are yet to be released.

Last week, the new season of Baarish 2 was released. Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi returned with yet another season of drama, twists and well, rains. Although the ALT Balaji/Zee5 show has received mixed reviews, the common fan reaction was: the new season felt like it ended abruptly. Well, turns out it was incomplete. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sharman Joshi revealed a few days of filming of the new season remained but before the cast and crew could wrap it, the Coronavirus induced lockdown was announced.

"There are nine more episodes to come. (It will release) in the coming few months. That is definitely lined up. It doesn't end where it is ended right now," Sharman confirmed. "It's just a couple of days of the shoot that remained, just literally two to three days of the shoot. We have the nine episodes ready. I assume that once the lockdown opens, the moment we can start shooting, it won't take more than a month to get it all together and stream it," he said.

On fans' disappointment over lack of romance:

The actor also addressed the disappointment over the lack of romance in the second season as compared to the first one. "The initial phase of a relationship, there is a look in the eyes, they are acknowledging each other, the first rush that you saw in the first season. They got married and you see the continuation you see in the second season," he explained.

"There is a bit of love and flirtation happening until they eventually have a physical bond. As soon as that happens, life took over and he had to go headlong into his business because of which of course Gauravi felt neglected. So the story kind of concentrates on that. So effectively, yes, you might have not seen as much romance aspect of it or the little moments the couple shared in the first season in the second season. But, maybe in the coming seasons, we can return back to that. These are still the early days in the life of the couple," he said.

On working with Jeetendra:

Apart from the reactions, Sharman also opened up about working with Jeetendra. Baarish 2 marks the veteran actor's debut on an OTT platform. Speaking of his experience on sets with the actor, Sharman revealed, "He was in a joyful mood all the time, exchanging little stories and anecdotes of his personal life, professional life, interacting with everyone on the sets. He was having a great time. I think he was returning as an actor on a set after a long time and he was enjoying himself thoroughly. He was loving every moment."

