EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi open to starring in another Golmaal movie: I would be more than happy

Sharman Joshi starred in the OG Golmaal movie. The actor confessed he would be happy to star in an upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial.

Golmaal stands among the many great movies that Sharman Joshi has starred in. The actor starred in the first movie of the five-movie franchise where he played Laxman. However, the actor previously revealed he was shown the door when he demanded for more money for his role in the sequel. The actor was replaced by Shreyas Talpade. Despite the turn of events, Sharman is opened to returning to the franchise if he gets an opportunity, he told Pinkvilla in a recent chat.

"I would love to (return to the Golmaal franchise)," Sharman revealed. "Hopefully, in the coming days, if I get back to the Golmaal series, I would be more than happy," the actor added. Although we will have to wait and see if and Rohit Shetty would change their minds and open the doors for Sharman's return for Golmaal 5, the actor returns to tickle the funny bone with Umesh Shukla's next.

The actor stars in Aankh Micholi alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz. The actor teased the film is out and out comedy. "Umesh Shukla's film is in fact a comedy. It's an out and out comedy. I have done an out and out comedy after a while and I thoroughly enjoyed it. So that is one thing to look forward to," he revealed.

Sharman confirmed the production was completed before the lockdown happened. The makers had pre-planned a six-month post-production which coincidentally fell amid the lockdown. The film is still eyeing a Diwali release. While the movie is in place, he revealed that he had a Netflix project scheduled to start filming in April. Owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the production had to be postponed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

