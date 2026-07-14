EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on equation with 'friend' Raghav Juyal; gives shoutout for his film

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal recently stirred dating rumors when the two were spotted in close quarters with each other during Juyal’s recent birthday bash. Fans couldn’t stop talking about how he was protecting Gill from the crowd. A viral video also showed Shehnaaz sitting on Raghav’s lap inside a car before their left the venue. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 13 fame opened up about her relationship with the Kill actor. Read on!

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her bond with Raghav Juyal

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, actor and influencer Shehnaaz Gill addressed the long-standing speculation regarding her relationship with Raghav Juyal. Maintaining a firm boundary, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress steered the conversation away from personal inquiries, choosing to focus on supporting Raghav’s professional milestone.

During the interview, when prompted about her equation with Raghav, Shehnaaz politely declined to entertain personal questions. “No personal questions, please,” she stated clearly. Instead, she pivoted to highlight Raghav’s upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, emphasizing the importance of supporting his work as he transitions into a lead role.

Watch the entire interview below:

“Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo (My friend's movie is coming, please support him),” she said. Shehnaaz spoke warmly of their bond, describing him as a very dear friend. “Woh mera boht acha dost hai, uski film chalni boht zaroori hai (He is my very good friend. It's important for his film to work),” she stated.

Beyond the friendship, Shehnaaz expressed pride in Raghav’s career graph. She emphasized that Raghav’s success is a testament to his own hard work, noting that he has carved a niche for himself in the industry without any external backing.

“As a hero, as a main lead vo pehli baar aa raha hai toh logon ko usko support karna boht zaroori hai kyunki vo koi industry ka banda nhi hai, vo khud bana hai jo bana hai. So please uski film dekhne jao (As a hero and main lead he is coming for the first time. Please support him because he is not from the industry. He has made a name for himself so please watch his movie)," she added, urging her fans and the public to head to theaters for his latest project.

While fans continue to speculate about their personal relationship, speculation recently fueled by their appearances together at Raghav’s birthday celebrations.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal holds Shehnaaz Gill close as they step out of his birthday bash, Aryan Khan makes rare appearance; PICS