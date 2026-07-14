EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill says Salman Khan is a great host, admits receiving his support in industry: ‘Vo sabko he…’

The bond between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill has been a subject of public fascination since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. While some might call her the favorite contestant of the Bollywood star, Shehnaaz says that Khan is loving and care with everyone around him. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gill finally addressed the nature of their relationship and the support she received from the Bollywood superstar.

Shehnaaz Gill reflects on Salman Khan’s mentorship

In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill admitted that Salman Khan provided immense guidance to her during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She emphasized that the Dabangg actor’s support was rooted in fairness rather than bias.

“Support toh kaafi kiya hai Bigg Boss mein (He did support me in Bigg Boss),” Shehnaaz admitted. For Shehnaaz, the experience was about professional growth rather than getting a free pass. She highlighted that Salman was just as likely to hold her accountable for her mistakes as he was to offer support.

The Thank You for Coming actress further told us, “Aese feeling aati thi ki mai favorite contestant hun but aesa nhi hai. Salman sir, jo sach tha vahan, usko he support kar rahey they. Aesa nhi hai ki mere favor mein unhone sab kuch kar diya. Vo meri class bhi lagate they. (It felt like that I was his favorite contestant but it wasn’t like that. Salman sir would support the truth. It’s not like he did everything in my favor. He would also scold me.)”

Watch the entire interview below:

Beyond their personal equation, Shehnaaz spoke about Salman Khan’s demeanour toward others in the industry. She noted that his kindness is not exclusive to her; rather, it is a hallmark of his character.

“Vo sabko he pyaar karte hai. Unke aas-pass jitney bhi log hai… vo boht ache host bhi hai. Aap unke pass chale bhi jaoge, vo sabko boht ache se host karte hai. (He loves everyone, the people who are around him. He is also a great host. You go to him and he would host you really well)," she explained.

“Toh sirf mere liye he nhi, sabki care karte hai. Vo sabko he itni importance dete hai. (So, not just for me, he takes care of everyone. He gives everyone the same importance),” she added.

Since her time on Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has successfully navigated her own path in the industry, be it working in the Punjabi film industry or Bollywood, starring in OTT projects or featuring in music videos.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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