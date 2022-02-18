EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif a 'bro'; Opens up on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

After a rapper and a conman, Siddhant Chaturvedi became an unconventional romantic hero with Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with the actor and got him talking about his next few films. The 28-year-old is currently working on his action film Yudhra and is awaiting the release of his horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot is already done filming and Siddhant promises it will be a laughter riot. Dishing out details, he told us, "It is a full-time entertainer. Agar jitna rulaya hai Gehraiyaan mai, utna hasayenge unchaiyon mai (As much as we've made you cry in Gehraiyaan, will make you laugh that much more in the next film). Your stomach will be aching.. it is that funny. That's something I'm looking forward to because it's light and need of the hour. After Gehraiyaan, which was intense and dark, this (Phone Bhoot) will be light-hearted and funny."

When asked what was it like working with Katrina, Siddhant said, "It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience."

Apart from Yudhra and Phone Bhoot, Siddhant will be reuniting with Ananya Panday for Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

Sharing an update on the same, he said, "I'll be shooting from April. I'm almost wrapping my action film Yudhra and we will be going on that. I think there will be a couple of weeks of prep and it will be an exciting character that I'll be playing. Again, different from what you've seen me play."

"It is coming-of-age in the digital, social media, Instagram-age's a fresh take on that. I don't think we've had a film come out or which talks about our age. And who does it better than Zoya and Farhan. So, three friends and coming-of-age," Siddhant added.

ALSO READ: OPINION: India's tiff with intimacy and how it is regressive rather than progressive