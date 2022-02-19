EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi says Gehraiyaan with Deepika was 'draining', reveals he was unsure

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan stint alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday has garnered major attention. Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with the 28-year-old actor to understand what went on behind the scenes, who was the biggest prankster on set and did he ever feel Gehraiyaan's scenes got too much.

When asked if there was any point where he thought he couldn't pull it off, Siddhant revealed he was unsure. Elaborating, the actor said, "A couple of times. It was a bit difficult for me to understand. It's a skill. A method. A choreography. So, there were times when I thought how this would happen, but we still pulled off a great looking film. Thanks to Dar (Gehraiyaan's Intimacy Director) the delicacy with which she has kind of dealt the film."

Dishing out details about working with Deepika Padukone for the very first time, Siddhant said, "For Deepika, it was more draining. I think it's her best performance to date. I've seen all her films and I think she's outdone herself in this one."

He added, "Every second or third day I used to come on set, she used to tell me there was a crying scene. (I used to wonder) how many crying scenes do you have? And Shakun used to say, "Ye kya roti hai yaar, mujhe cut karna ka mann hi nahi karta."

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla:

The Gully Boy actor also revealed the atmosphere on set while shooting such an intense film. He said, "It (Gehraiyaan) was very taxing and draining. That's why we've had so much of fun on the set. Because after cut, after Shakun (Batra) got it, we had to lighten it up. I have done Phone Bhoot and Bunty Aur Babli 2. We've had a great time doing it in scene, but comedy is draining. Once you say cut, you want to go and be silent. In Gehraiyaan, it was the other way round. We were so drained in the scene, we wanted to talk good things, look at memes and just laugh it out."

Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa opened to rave reviews.

