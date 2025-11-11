Exclusive: Siddhant Chaturvedi to play V Shantaram in biopic; Fardeen Khan joins the cast

Bollywood is set to celebrate one of Indian cinema’s most visionary storytellers, V. Shantaram. Yes, you read that right, and the biopic will be headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi with Fardeen Khan playing an important role. The ambitious project, produced by Kiran Shantaram, will bring alive the timeless legacy of the legendary filmmaker on the big screen.

A source close to the development reveals, “The team is quite kicked about this project and leaving no stone unturned to bring V. Shantaram’s legacy alive on the big screen. Siddhant has already done a photoshoot for a look test, and the resemblance is striking. The film will go on floors in the next couple of months.”

Source further reveals, “Shantaram was married thrice, and hence, 3 actresses will come on board to play his wives in the film.” Filmmaker’s first wife was Vimla, then he married to an actress Jayashree, with whom he had two children, and later, he married to Sandhya. Fondly called Annasaheb, Shantaram passed away on October 30, 1990, in Mumbai, and survived by his three wives and seven children.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will step into the role of V. Shantaram — the man behind classics like Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, and Navrang. While Siddhant’s transformation is expected to be one of his most challenging performances yet, the makers are keeping details of Fardeen Khan’s character under wraps for now.

Currently in the final stages of prep, the project is set to create a buzz within the industry. “It’s a story that deserves to be told with sincerity and scale,” the source adds.

