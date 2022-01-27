EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh: 'They’re different but same'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently bracing for the release of his upcoming movie Gehraiyaan helmed by ace director Shakun Batra. The star is sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone in his forthcoming film. Surprisingly, Siddhant has also previously worked with Deepika’s better-half Ranveer Singh in his debut film, Gully Boy. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the male protagonist of the movie, candidly spoke about the similarity and difference between working with the elite couple of the tinsel town.

According to Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are ‘different yet same’. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor revealed that the duo have different personalities but when it comes to work ethics, the couple are pretty similar for their level of submission to their character. Siddhant revealed that the married couple are very disciplined and work hard to get into the skin of their roles.

He said, “I think they are different but the same. I mean they are different personalities but when it comes to the craft, it’s the same level of submission to the writing, to the direction, very disciplined. The first time when I met Ranveer, I was reading with him and it was not Ranveer Singh, I could feel that he’s just a boy who is trying to get into the skin of Murad. The first time I met Deepika, she was not Deepika, she was this girl attending her first day in school with her pencil box, pen, highlighters sitting with us giving first bencher vibes. They're the same in a special way.”

The plot of Gehraiyaan is yet unclear but the trailer suggests it depicts the twisted love stories of four people. With a hint of love triangle, infidelity, chemistry and passion, the upcoming movie will take viewers on a whirlwind of romance. The movie will be released via OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.

Speaking of Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work, apart from Gehraiyaan, the star has Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will also feature opposite Malavika Mohanan in the action flick Yudhra. The release date of both the films are yet to be declared.

