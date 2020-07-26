  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia addresses criticism towards Indian Matchmaking, memes and season 2 possibilities

Indian Matchmaking has been the talk of the town ever since it released. While the show has shot Sima Taparia to fame, it has also drawn massive criticism. The matchmaker has addressed the reactions, memes and more in a chat with Pinkvilla.
11077 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 11:15 am
EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia addresses criticism towards Indian Matchmaking, memes and season 2 possibilitiesEXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia addresses criticism towards Indian Matchmaking, memes and season 2 possibilities
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Over the past few days, the noise surrounding Indian Matchmaking has kept the internet busy. The Netflix series revolves around a matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, and her clients. Through the eight episodes, viewers meet different eligible candidates and find out if they find their ideal partners. While the series has become popular, it has drawn major backlash. Social media users have criticised the series for reinforcing Indian cultural stereotypes, celebrating colourism and introducing the world to the renowned "aunty gaze." 

Pinkvilla reached out to Sima aunty (as dubbed on the series) to find out her thoughts on the reactions towards the series. "I thank all my viewers for their love. It's been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too," she said. While addressing the criticism, she said, "I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger."  

Following the release of the series, the internet has been delivering some hilarious memes. There are also "fan" pages dedicated to Taparia. Asked if she has seen the memes, Taparia said, "I have read quite a few as time permits and love them. At present viewers are calling/ sending mails and I am trying to answer them as much as possible." 

The series introduced the world to different eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. From Aparna, Pradhyuman, Akshay, Vyasar to Nadia and Ankita, we watched different kinds of clients looking for reaching out to Sima aunty with the hope to find a life partner. While none of them ended up with a match on the series, Taparia says she is still in touch with them. "Keeping long term relation is the key here. Once I meet them neither I forget not do they," she said. 

Taparia is not only open to high-profile clients but she also hinted she would be open to eligible bachelors/bachelorettes from Bollywood. At the end of the day, they are all just clients to her. "Client are clients. I am open for all," she said. With the popularity of the series, we asked her if we could see her return for a second season of the series. Taparia said it was up to the streaming platform to decide. "The show is still very young. Netflix will decide in time to come," she signed off. 

ALSO READ: Indian Matchmaking: Akshay, Aparna, Pradhyuman; Did Sima Taparia's clients actually end up with their matches?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Anonymous 49 minutes ago

ground breaking PinkVilla...i'm sure you pressed your media muscle to get these quotes from her

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Is she delusional. What fans is she talking about. People hated her show. Look at the kind of remarks everyone is making on Instagram and different portals. Smell the coffee and come back to Mother Earth. Fans like really.....

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why the criticism on the show? In fact the criticism sound like hypocrisy. It's the reality of Indian matchmaking and Netflix is encashing the same. Quite entertaining anyway.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Get Katrina Kaif married sima aunty challenge you !!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Simaaunty: its a bad show!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Dude. You sound pretty frustrated commenting as an anonymous user

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement