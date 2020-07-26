EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia addresses criticism towards Indian Matchmaking, memes and season 2 possibilities

Indian Matchmaking has been the talk of the town ever since it released. While the show has shot Sima Taparia to fame, it has also drawn massive criticism. The matchmaker has addressed the reactions, memes and more in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Over the past few days, the noise surrounding Indian Matchmaking has kept the internet busy. The Netflix series revolves around a matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, and her clients. Through the eight episodes, viewers meet different eligible candidates and find out if they find their ideal partners. While the series has become popular, it has drawn major backlash. Social media users have criticised the series for reinforcing Indian cultural stereotypes, celebrating colourism and introducing the world to the renowned "aunty gaze."

Pinkvilla reached out to Sima aunty (as dubbed on the series) to find out her thoughts on the reactions towards the series. "I thank all my viewers for their love. It's been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too," she said. While addressing the criticism, she said, "I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger."

Following the release of the series, the internet has been delivering some hilarious memes. There are also "fan" pages dedicated to Taparia. Asked if she has seen the memes, Taparia said, "I have read quite a few as time permits and love them. At present viewers are calling/ sending mails and I am trying to answer them as much as possible."

The series introduced the world to different eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. From Aparna, Pradhyuman, Akshay, Vyasar to Nadia and Ankita, we watched different kinds of clients looking for reaching out to Sima aunty with the hope to find a life partner. While none of them ended up with a match on the series, Taparia says she is still in touch with them. "Keeping long term relation is the key here. Once I meet them neither I forget not do they," she said.

Taparia is not only open to high-profile clients but she also hinted she would be open to eligible bachelors/bachelorettes from Bollywood. At the end of the day, they are all just clients to her. "Client are clients. I am open for all," she said. With the popularity of the series, we asked her if we could see her return for a second season of the series. Taparia said it was up to the streaming platform to decide. "The show is still very young. Netflix will decide in time to come," she signed off.

