EXCLUSIVE: Singer Jay Sean reveals he visited Korea to pen songs for K Pop bands; Is a BTS collab on the way?

Singer Jay Sean admitted he would absolutely love collaborating with BTS if given an opportunity. The singer revealed he recently visited South Korea.

There is enough and more proof out there that concurs with us when we say BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world. The Kk-Pop band, comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga, have the world's attention courtesy the record-breaking albums and songs, the supportive ARMY and more. Several international artists have confessed their wish to collaborate with the Bangtan Boys. International singer Jay Sean is no different. The singer, who recently performed at the Vh1 Quarantunes, spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed his intentions.

The Down hitmaker has collaborated with numerous international pop singers including Lil Wayne and Pitbull. Now, the English singer and songwriter is turning towards the Korean Pop industry. He told us that he recently visited South Korea. The singer was on a writing trip to the country. "I actually went to Korea on a writing trip for some of these huge K-pop bands," Sean revealed. The singer added that he had a great time when he was visiting the home of K-Pop. "I had An amazing time," he added.

Did he work with BTS or do you think it could BLACKPINK or EXO? We'll have to wait and watch. While the singer did not reveal details of his trip, he did admit he would "absolutely" love to work with BTS. Do you wish to see Jay Sean collaborate with BTS? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below.

Apart from working with singers from the K-Pop industry, Sean explained he is open to working with artists from different musical industries for the demographics of work doesn't matter. "I am all for working with people from all parts of the world, as long as we can all bring something interesting to the table! It doesn’t matter what country you’re from or your track record as long as the vibe is authentic and cool," he said.

For the unversed, he recently collaborated with Indian artist Guru Randhawa. The duo collaborated on a song titled Surma Surma. Speaking of collaborating with the Punjabi artist, he said, "Guru is an incredible artist. Of course, I would be open to working with more Indian singers and rappers in the near future. I just wanna make great music."

Sean was in the news last month for joining hands with numerous Bollywood stars to partake in the I For India concert. Speaking of the experience, he said, "I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of such a huge concert, probably a historical music event for India! I enjoyed everything that the different performers brought to the table - it was just fun to see everybody come together for this cause making the most out of what we have even though we were all at home in our living rooms."

