With its music already finding an audience, Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya is gearing up for a major moment as the makers prepare to unveil its much-awaited trailer on November 18. The launch is expected to be one of the biggest film events of recent times, with nearly 20 artists from the film’s ensemble set to come together for the occasion.

The trailer launch follows the film’s special musical evening at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, where the world of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was brought alive through a celebration of its music. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the album has been steadily gaining traction, with its songs trending across platforms. The response to Jhumka Patola has been particularly encouraging with the song crossing the million mark. For Barjatya, whose films have long been associated with memorable music and family celebrations, the album is an important part of the film’s identity.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar and several others. The presence of almost the entire ensemble at the trailer launch will make it a sizeable gathering for a film that places family and relationships at its heart.

Produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya with music by Himesh Reshammiya and is set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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