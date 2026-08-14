EXCLUSIVE: Sreeleela resumes shoot for Kartik Aaryan, Anurag Basu’s large-scale romantic musical film in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to star in the lead roles in an upcoming romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu. Now, the actress has resumed shooting for the film.

We at Pinkvilla have learned from an insider involved with the film that Sreeleela has joined the shoot and is working to complete her portions. The insider revealed, “Sreeleela has resumed shooting for Anurag Basu’s next in Mumbai. She is currently shooting her portions, and the schedule is progressing as planned. The film is being mounted as a large-scale, intense romantic musical and is expected to be one of the major upcoming releases.” Interestingly, the movie will mark the actress’ Bollywood debut.

Recently, a report suggested that Kartik Aaryan had shot extensively for the upcoming film and was “more or less” fully finished. The film had reportedly faced multiple delays earlier due to scheduling conflicts.

The upcoming romantic musical drama was initially rumoured to be Aashiqui 3 and is reportedly titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The film is said to be an original love story with no connection to the Aashiqui franchise. Pritam will compose the music, with the songs expected to play a central role in the film’s storytelling. Before the multiple delays, the film was reportedly eyeing a 2026 release.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy co-starring Ananya Panday. The film follows Ray, a wedding planner who falls in love with Rumi, an aspiring writer and the daughter of former military officer Col. Amar Wardhan Singh. Although they share a deep bond, Rumi ends their relationship due to her devotion to her father and returns to Agra.

Determined to win her back, Ray follows her and takes charge of her arranged marriage through his wedding planning business. As he becomes part of the family and cares for the Colonel, Ray gradually wins his heart and hopes to reunite with Rumi. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Apart from the Anurag Basu directorial, Kartik Aaryan has films such as Naagzilla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela was last seen in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Looking ahead, the actress will next appear in Om Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood.

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