EXCLUSIVE: Subhan Nadiadwala’s debut movie with Shashank Khaitan titled Aisi Deewangi; Film goes on floors in February 2026

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Shashank Khaitan is set to launch Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala in an intense love story. Yes, the next generation of Nadiadwalas is ready to make his debut in Bollywood, and now we have exclusively learned that the upcoming romantic drama is titled Aisi Deewangi. The film is expected to go on floors in February 2026, and as insiders describe, it is an intense yet soulful love story rooted in strong emotions and grand visuals.

A source close to the development reveals, "Shashank Khaitan has been quietly developing this project for a while now, and the team is extremely excited about launching Subhan with this film… it is an intense romantic drama and the story unfolds in North India, where a major portion will be shot amidst the beautiful mountains of Manali."

The source further adds that music will play a crucial role in shaping the emotional backdrop of Aisi Deewangi. "Shashank is personally working on the music album. He wants it to be a wholesome, heartfelt soundtrack that connects deeply with the audience, something that sounds fresh."

With Shashank’s knack for bringing heartfelt romances and Subhan’s debut, Aisi Deewangi is one of the most exciting projects to look forward to. The upcoming love story will be produced by Shashank under his banner Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Sajid’s son Subhan is in talks with the other two filmmakers as well. He is professionally trained in acting and dance, and is now looking forward to his much-anticipated film debut with an intense love story.

