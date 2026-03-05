EXCLUSIVE: Subodh Bhave on why he kept clear of big budget Bollywood films: 'Heroine ka bhai banne mein koi interest nahi'

In his extensive film career spanning more than two decades, Subodh Bhave starred in multiple Marathi-language films. Unlike many actors, moving to Hindi cinema was never his goal. All he wants is to do meaty roles and play characters that add value to the story. Hence, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed why he stayed away from Bollywood. Read on!

Why did Subodh Bhave stay away from Hindi films?

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, ace actor Subodh Bhave spoke about his love for cinema and playing important characters. He made his Hindi film debut alongside Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa. But since then, his filmography lacks big budget Hindi movie that stars B-town biggies. When asked the reason behind avoiding Hindi cinema, the actor shared, “Mujhe Hindi cinema mein he kaam karna hai ye koi mera maqsad nhi tha. (I have to work in Hindi cinema was never my goal.)”

The Katyar Kaljat Ghusali actor further underscored that all he wants to do is good work. So, if he is offered good characters with respect and dignity, he will do it irrespective of the language. Having said that, he clarified, “Mujhey kisi hero ya heroin ka bhai banney mein koi interest nhi hai (I am not interested in playing a hero or heroine’s brother in a film.)”

Further in the interview, the artist opined that since he has been working in regional cinema, he doesn’t want to play a small part in Hindi movies. In Marathi cinema, he is being offered many key roles. So, leaving all that just to do minor roles in Hindi cinema doesn’t make sense to him. “Mujhey pata hai mai acha actor hun aur unn sabhi se acha kaam kar sakta hun. (I know I am a good actor and I can do better work than all of them),” Bhave expressed.

Watch the interview below:

Apart from Marathi films, Subodh has worked in a Malayalam and Bengali movie because he knew the character was good. When asked why he did not appear in big-budget Hindi movies with B-town biggies, the actor clarified he doesn’t want to play a side role.

After Aiyyaa, he was seen in Hindi films like Ardhangini Ek Ardhsatya, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video featuring Radhika Madan, His Story of Itihaas, and Sant Tukaram. Now, he is looking forward to playing the main role in the biopic of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, which will be made in Hindi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Reception: Chiranjeevi, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and others grace the event; WATCH