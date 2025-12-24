EXCLUSIVE: Sukhwinder Singh on how Taal song Ramta Jogi was made: "AR Rahman captured best thing I sang naturally"

Singer Sukhwinder Singh recently sat down with Pinkvilla for an in-depth conversation about his remarkable musical journey. The living legend reflected on his breakthroughs and the passion that continues to drive him. He spoke at length about memorable collaborations with Subhash Ghai and A.R. Rahman, and his experiences lending his voice to films featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Sukhwinder also shared heartfelt memories of working with lyricists Gulzar and the late Anand Bakshi who helped to shape the Hindi film music.

On working with Subhash Ghai

When asked about his experience of working with Subhash Ghai, Singh mentioned he has worked with him on Taal, Kisna, and even composed music for Black & White starring Anil Kapoor. While discussing the classic track Ramta Jogi, the singer revealed that the song was made after the film was completed. He mentioned that once Subhash Ghai called him to have dinner. Ghai often addressed him as Ramta. Sukhwinder Singh said, "AR Rahman heard the filmmaker address him by that name 4-5 times, which piqued his interest. He asked me what it means? I said it means 'freakout person'. A person who cares so much for love. The person who cares so much for their partner."

How Ramta Jogi came about

Singh further emphasized to Rahman that the love is between the God and the person. He said I told him, "Ramta's real name was Rehmat, who was in love with God, and now, he's known as Rehmat not Ramta which means God's blessings." Rahman told him to incorporate that and Singh crooned Ramta Jogi. He said, "The musician then sent that CD to Lyricist Anand Bakshi sahab and even Subhash ji was not aware of it, but liked it instantly. Rahman is a very good technician. He captured the best thing that I was singing randomly in the most natural way." Subhash Ghai then told Sukhwinder Singh that the film was about to release as the prints were made, but he requested him to keep the track as he knew it would work. The song matched with Anil Kapoor's character and was then included in the film.

