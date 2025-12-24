EXCLUSIVE: Sukhwinder Singh opens up on his deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Us insaan ko parde pe jab dekha to…’

Popular Indian singer Sukhwinder Singh exclusively sat with Pinkvilla recently and talked about his illustrious career in the film and music industry. The singer also talked about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan, for whom he sang several chartbuster songs in his entire career.

Speaking about his relationship with King Khan, Sukhwinder Singh said, “Main unse bepanaah mohabbat karta hun, isliye kyunki wo mera pehla hero hai jahan meri aawaz parde pe chadi ek hero ke upar. Mera pehla gaana hai Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa Shah Rukh ke saath. Uss insaan ko parde pe jab dekha to … meri awaz ka wo pehla hero. Phir wo laad pyaar zabardast tareeke se hai hamara.”

The award-winning singer further elaborated and recalled a happy memory from their initial days in the film industry. He said, “Ek baar ek show ke liye unko (Shah Rukh Khan) 45 minutes ke liye he was to perform on the stage. Kuch hamare aise hero hai jo bahut hi behatareen kalakaar hai, but they don’t like to perform on the stage. To 45 minutes ke liye tay hua hoga…wo organiser bhaag ke aaya mere pass, kehta hai hum to doob jayenge. Maine kaha kya hua? Kehta hai wo 30 minutes se aapki hi tareef kare jaa rahe. Maine jacket pehni then we perform together for one hour.”

(Once, for a show, he (Shah Rukh Khan) had to perform on stage for 45 minutes. We have some heroes who are excellent artists, but they don’t like to perform on stage. So it must have been fixed for 45 minutes…the organizer came running to me and said we will be ruined. I said what happened? He said he has been praising you for the last 30 minutes. I wore a jacket and then we performed together for one hour.)

