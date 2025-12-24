EXCLUSIVE: Sukhwinder Singh recalls why Subhash Ghai rejected Slumdong Millionaire song Jai Ho, ’Jo dil se gaya wo…’

Sukhwinder Singh recently appeared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he recalled his journey in cinema. During the conversation, the veteran singer spoke about how Jai Ho song from Slumdog Millionaire was initially meant for a Subhash Ghai film.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sukwinder Singh said, “Mere liye pride ki baat thi. Yeh gaana jo hai, humare liye bahut surprising gift tha. (For me, it was a matter of pride. This song was a very surprising gift for us.) The song was supposed to be recorded for another movie called Yaarana, for Subhash Ghai ji’s film.”

“Unhone kaha, gaana bahut accha hai, behtar hai. It sounded very decent. Aur mera jo character hai, iss waqt main bahut tapori ho chuka hai… bahut malang. So then unhone AR ko kaha, Rahman ko kaha, ki aap dusra gaana banaiye yeh. Uss film ke gaane bhi Gulzar saab ne likhe the,” he added.

(He said the song was very good, even better, it sounded very decent. But my image at that time, I had become very tapori-like, very carefree and rustic. So then he told AR Rahman to compose another song instead. The songs for that film were written by Gulzar sir as well.)

Singh continued, “They agreed that we would make another song. Toh maine kaha, iss gaane ka kya karein? ‘Aaja zari wale neele aasmanon ke tale,’ ab iska koi istemaal nahi. Koi baat nahi, hum dusra gaana bana dete hain. Maine Gulzar saab ko rok diya. Main khushi se hi gaata hoon.”

(They agreed that we would make another song. So I asked, What should we do with this song? ‘Come beneath the blue, zari-embroidered skies,’ there was no use for it anymore. No problem, we’ll make another song. I stopped Gulzar sir and said that I sing only with happiness.)

He mentioned, “Main unse bola, aapka jo line hai, ‘zari wale neele aasmaan,’ aapne toh poora armory of designs create kar diya hai. I would love to sing it, but I said there is another project which is for happiness, jo happiness hai within, andar ki khushi. Unhone meri taraf dekha, ki yeh itna celebrate kar raha hai. Music mere paas tha, Rahman ka.”

(I told him, the line you’ve written, ‘zari-embroidered blue skies,’ you’ve created an entire armoury of designs with it. I would love to sing it, but I said there is another project that is about happiness, the happiness from within, inner joy. He looked at me, wondering why I was celebrating so much. The music I had was Rahman’s.)

Sukhwinder added, “Do din baad Rahman ka call aaya. He said, ‘Hi, Hollywood singer.’ Us samay main Denzel Washington ki film Inside Man ke liye Chaiyya Chaiyya re-record kar raha tha in Los Angeles. Spike Lee was the director, and what a movie that was.”

(Two days later, I received a call from Rahman. He said, ‘Hi, Hollywood singer.’ At that time, I was re-recording Chaiyya Chaiyya in Los Angeles for Denzel Washington’s film Inside Man. Spike Lee was the director, and what a film that was.)

“Usse pehle bhi maine Indian makers ke saath Hollywood projects par kaam kiya tha. (Even before that, I had worked on Hollywood projects with Indian filmmakers.) Then I asked why he had mentioned me as a Hollywood singer. He said that the song I had sung as Jai Ho had gone into the film Slumdog Millionaire. The director loved it, and the song went on to win an Oscar and a Grammy. That was the surprise. I have to thank Gulzar saab as well,” Woh Kisna Hai crooner added.

Singh concluded, ”Ismein AR Rahman ka jo best part hai, woh yeh hai ki unhone kaafi fresh melody create ki. Jo dil se gaya, woh dil tak pahunch gaya. I never felt that the awards I received for Jai Ho were personal; instead, I felt that my country, India, had received them.”

(The best part about AR Rahman in this is that he created a very fresh melody. What came from the heart reached the heart. I never felt that the awards I received for Jai Ho were personal; instead, I felt that my country, India, had received them.)

For those unfamiliar, Sukhwinder Singh has sung the track Jai Ho in the movie Slumdog Millionaire, which later received global recognition.

