Exclusive: Suniel Shetty joins forces with Tiger Shroff for his next big-screen outing after Welcome to the Jungle

Suniel Shetty (Anna) is all set to dial up the intensity once again with Hitman, his next big-screen outing after Welcome to the Jungle. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that this time, he joins forces with Tiger Shroff, pairing two of the industry’s most formidable action forces in a film that promises scale, style, and serious firepower.

At this stage of his career, Suniel is moving with intent, choosing projects that feel distinct, relevant, and built for impact. From the slick, high-adrenaline canvas of Hitman to his grounded, purpose-led presence on Bharat Ke Super Founders, his journey today is less about noise and more about meaning.

Hitman sets the stage for a powerful alliance where Tiger’s explosive agility meets Suniel’s seasoned, steely intensity. Expect a stylised, high-octane ride led by two forces who don’t just play the game, but they define it.

Talking about Welcome to Jungle, it is an upcoming multi-starrer comedy entertainer directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever.

Positioned as the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise, the film promises a blend of chaos, humor, and larger-than-life entertainment. With its star-studded lineup and high-energy storytelling, it aims to deliver a full-fledged family entertainer packed with comedy and action.

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