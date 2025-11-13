EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty returns as ‘Yeda Anna’ in Welcome To The Jungle, to have three major songs

Suniel Shetty is immensely loved for his straight-faced humor. The actor shares a great camaraderie with Akshay Kumar, with whom he has worked in multiple films. He is reuniting with Khiladi Kumar yet again, in Firoz Nadiadwala's Welcome To The Jungle. Currently in production, the upcoming entertainer has a surprise for fans: Suniel Shetty's character. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Suniel Shetty will reprise his popular character ‘Yeda Anna’ from Awara Paagal Deewana, but with a twist.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Ahmad Khan confirmed the development and spilled major details about Anna's character. He revealed, “Well, Suniel is playing the character that we have picked up from Awara Paagal Deewana, Yeda Anna. So, he is playing Yeda Anna with a little different touch. He has got that already up his sleeve, the same character.”

He further added, “You will basically see Anna, the same Suniel Shetty who was known for the character that he used to play: a funny, humorous Yeda Anna and Shyam.”

Ahmad went on to reveal that his character has a great banter with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, which will take the fun and chaos a notch higher. “He and Akshay go many years, and their banter together with the timing being just right. So, in this, I have him (Suniel Shetty), Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi together. So, it multiplies (fun) three times. He is having a ball, and so are we.”

The Baaghi 2 director highlighted Anna's initial reaction upon learning the details of his character. Ahmad said, “He has always been a part of the Nadiadwala team with Feroz Nadiadwala. He is always in all Nadiadwala films. So, irrespective, he knew that he was going to be there. But when we told him the character, he completely jumped up. He said, I am not doing comedy films. But if this is the film and this is the role, I am hands-on completely.”

Khan concluded by mentioning that Suniel Shetty will have three grand songs in the film. “He's got three songs. I made him dance in his younger days. Now, again, I'm making him dance, and that's the best part about the man. He refuses to get old.”

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group, Welcome To The Jungle stars a mega ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and many others. The makers are aiming to wrap it up somewhere in January 2026, with an eye on a mid-2026 release.

