EXCLUSIVE: Sunita Ahuja reflects on Govinda, marriage and making mistakes, ‘Saath janam toh bhool jao…’

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat. During the conversation, the celebrity wife opened up about her marriage and shared her thoughts on what it has been like living life with her husband.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja reflected on her husband's mistakes and said, “Apne aap ko sambhal ke rakhna chahiye. Jawani mein insaan galti karta hai, maine toh kiya hai, Govinda ne bhi kiya hai. Jab aapko certain age ho jaati hai, tab galtiyan karte ho, toh shobha nahi deta. Aur kyun karo, aapke sundar family hai, biwi hai, sundar bachche hain, toh kyun?”

(You have to keep yourself in check. When a person is young, it's fine to make mistakes. I have made them, and Govinda has made them too. But when you reach a certain age, those mistakes don't look good on you. Also, why make such mistakes when you have a beautiful family, a lovely wife, and wonderful children?)

When asked if she ever confronted Govinda about it, she continued, “Unka thinking alag hai. Mera thinking alag. Aaj main zinda bhi hoon na, kyunki mujhe apne bachchon se bahut pyaar hai. Mujhe lagta hai ke mere bachche sirf mujhe pyaar karne chahiye. Jab Tina chhoti thi, main usse bahut irritate karti thi. Agar main poochti thi ke dad se pyaar karti hai ya mujhse, toh woh dad ko choose karti thi. Pyaar mujhse bhi karti hai aur support bhi karti hai.”

(His thinking is different, and mine is different. If I am alive today, it's because of my kids and the love I have for them. I used to think my kids should only love me. When Tina was little, I would tease her and ask whether she loved her dad or me more, and she would choose her dad. But she loves and supports me too.)

Sunita further added, “Main aur mera beta bahut close hain. Mere life mein friends hi nahi hain. Yash mujhe dinner pe le jaata hai. Tina bhi le jaati hai. Mujhe na, I don't believe in friendships.”

(I am very close to my son. Yash and Tina often take me out for dinner. I don't really have other friends in life, I don't believe in friendships.)

Continuing about her husband, she said, “See, woh (Govinda) hero hain. Unka main kya bolun, wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to become a very strong woman to be a star's wife. Aapko dil pathar ka banana padta hai. It took me 38 years of marriage to realize it. Jawani mein pata nahi tha.”

(Govinda is a hero-what could I possibly say? He has spent more time with heroines than with his wife. It takes a very strong woman to be the wife of a star. You have to make your heart as hard as stone. It took me 38 years of marriage to realize this; I didn't understand it when I was young.)

When asked if she would want Govinda as her husband in the next life, Sunita said, “Mujhe nahi chahiye. Maine toh pehle hi bata diya tha. Govinda is a very good son, he is a very good brother, but not a husband. Agle janam tu mera beta banke paida hona, pati toh tu nahi chahiye. Saath janam toh bhool jao, yeh janam hi kaafi hai.”

(I don't want that. I had already made it clear earlier. Govinda is a very good son and a very good brother, but not a good husband. In the next life, you should be born as my son - I don't want you as my husband. Forget seven lifetimes; this one lifetime is more than enough.)

See the exclusive interview here:

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been married for more than three decades, after tying the knot secretly back in 1987.

