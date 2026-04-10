EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s next titled Lakhan; On floors from October

After the success of Border 2, Sunny Deol is all set to roar back onto the big screen with yet another high-octane action entertainer. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that the actor had teamed up with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt for his next ambitious project, and now we have learned that the film has been titled Lakhan.

According to sources close to the development, the film is being designed as a larger-than-life action entertainer packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences, powerful dialogues, and crowd-pleasing whistle-worthy moments that will showcase Sunny Deol in full action mode once again.

The makers have already begun full-fledged prep work, with scripting, action design, and pre-production progressing at a brisk pace. “It’s a large-scale action entertainer loaded with high-energy and crowd-pleasing moments, with several whistle-worthy Sunny Deol sequences. The shooting of the film will go on floors from October,” reveals a source.

The collaboration between Sunny Deol and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt has already generated considerable excitement, especially after Bhatt’s gritty action vision in Kill. With Lakhan, audiences can expect another explosive entertainer with larger-than-life heroism.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is also set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will be released in two parts. The epic saga features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan in the much-anticipated magnum opus.

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