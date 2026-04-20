Exclusive: Sunny Deol–Nikhil Bhatt film title shifts from Lakhan to Parshuram

Pinkvilla recently reported that Sunny Deol’s next big film, which marks his collaboration with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, was tentatively titled Lakhan. The project, directed by the Kill filmmaker, has been generating strong buzz for its intense, action-packed premise and the fresh pairing of actor and director.

However, we now have an exciting update on the film’s title. According to sources, the makers have decided to move away from Lakhan and lock a new title instead. "The team was waiting to secure the right title, and they have finally found it. Both Lakhan and Parshuram are powerful in their own way, but the makers have collectively decided to go ahead with Parshuram," reveals a source.

The new title is said to better reflect the film’s tone, scale, and the larger-than-life character that Sunny Deol is set to portray. With a title like Parshuram, expectations around the film’s mass appeal will only grow stronger. The shooting of the film will go on floors from October, and the makers are set to make an official announcement on Sunny Deol and Nikhil Bhat's massive collaboration soon.

More details on the cast and shoot schedule are expected to be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Team Reunites Exclusive: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri and Akshaye Widhani return for another intense love story