EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt for an action-packed film

At 68, Sunny Deol continues to command the box office that a few can match. He has again proved his unmatched mass appeal with Border 2. The film has been a massive success, collecting an impressive Rs 280 crore at the box office. Decades into his career, Sunny’s larger-than-life screen presence and action-hero persona continue to resonate with audiences across generations. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol is set to team up with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt for his next film.

After redefining the action genre with Kill, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt is set to collaborate with Sunny Deol for a high-octane action thriller that will create strong buzz within industry circles. While the makers are keeping the project details strictly under wraps, a source close to the development confirms that the film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2026. “It’s a big-scale action film, packed with massy moments and whistle-worthy sequences. The narrative is rooted, raw, and real, and audiences will get to see Sunny Deol in a completely new avatar,” reveals the source.

Adding to the excitement, insiders suggest that Sunny Deol is thrilled to explore this new world of action under Bhatt’s direction. The collaboration will be a fresh take on action cinema + Sunny’s iconic mass appeal.

The yet-untitled film will be produced by a leading South Indian studio in association with a prominent Hindi producer. With scale and star power, this Sunny Deol–Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt collaboration will possibly be one of the most anticipated action films of the coming years.

