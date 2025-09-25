EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari runtime locked – Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor starrer similar to Dulhania franchise

The countdown has begun for the release of Shashank Khaitan-directed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. With less than a week to go for its release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Karan Johar-produced romantic comedy has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

A source shares, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a fast-paced entertainer with a crisp run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes, which includes the start credit roll out and end credits song too (Perfect). The makers have tactfully packaged comedy with music and drama in a crisp run.” The run time of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is similar to the last two romantic comedies from the duo of Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitaan.

While Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was 2 hours 13 minutes long, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was certified U/A with a run time of 2 hours and 19 minutes. “Much like Humpty and Badri, this one is also a packaged family entertainer with romance in the forefront,” the source added.

Talking of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the advances are expected to open over the weekend, as the film is headed for a mid-week release on October 2, 2025 owing to the Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra holiday. The film will face the Rishab Shetty-led Kantara: Chapter 1 at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making; Kareena Kapoor expected to return to the comic caper