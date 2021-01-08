EXCLUSIVE: Suttabaazi's Renee Sen on acting advice from Sushmita Sen; Hopes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Renee Sen is making her acting debut with Suttabaazi. Sushmita Sen's daughter talks to Pinkvilla about the project, her mother's advice to her and more.

In the bustling streets of Dubai, Renee Sen smiles at the camera while her hair sways to the rhythm of the winds. The aspiring actress, who is also Sushmita Sen's daughter, flashes her brightest smile despite the troubling internet as she talks about her upcoming short film Suttabaazi. The young star plays a relatable a clandestine 19-year-old smoker who is stuck with her nagging parents during the lockdown. Ahead of its release, Renee explained the process through which she bagged the role.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the youngster revealed that she received the script of the movie and auditioned for the role. "The only conscious choice in my debut is to things independently. I spoke to Kabeer (Khurana, director of Suttabaazi), I told him about my passion for acting, he sent me the script, and he told me to audition for it," she recalled. Renee added that she was mentally prepared for how she wanted to show the character and she was also open to understanding how they want to see the character come to life.

The short film sees Renee's character show numerous emotions - anger, frustration and more - has she, along with others, is forced to stay home owing to the lockdown. Asked if Renee drew inspiration from her real-life for the character, the actress said, "I think the beauty of acting, I think, is we take inspiration somewhere or the other from our personal lives for every role. That's what makes it realistic. So yes, I did take inspiration from my own rebel days. How I would feel like I know better than my mother, which is obviously not true, so I just felt like I could bring a lot of me into this."

Sharing an example, she notes that in the trailer, her character wanted to step out. In reality, during the lockdown, she was craving to go out. But she chose to put her want behind her because she knew there was something much bigger than her wanting to go out.

As the actress makes her acting debut, Renee revealed that Sushmita told her to be honest with her portrayal. "My mom just told me to be very honest about it. Her only advice to me for my career, when it comes to acting, is that I should be able to deliver what my director wants me to. At the given time... I should be able to deliver," she said.

Renee went on to confess that Suttabaazi encouraged her to want to take up acting. However, currently, her educational specialisation is not acting. She reveals she is in her final year of psychology and sociology course. But Renee doesn't shy away from the idea of studying art form. "My entire journey has been a surprise so I may study acting... I don't know... But yes, I do want to act. I am keeping the possibility open of studying acting," she confessed.

While she reveals she wants to try all kinds of genres when it comes to movies, she admitted she hopes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Meghna Gulzar one day. "Meghna ma'am tells stories with very strong women, women with a purpose, and that kind of changes your life and your perspective," she explained. Speaking about Bhansali, Renee observes, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir's films are larger than life. Whether it is love stories or movies related to history, all of them are larger than life. So I would love to be a part of his film."

She concluded the chat with us by revealing that her family has seen Suttabaazi. "(My family) has watched it, everyone loved it. My mom did give a couple of tips and we did work on that without her... she didn't really interfere with the director's vision but she gave it for the welfare of the film. I am so, so happy they loved it," she smiled.

