EXCLUSIVE: T-Series bags music rights of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana part 1 and 2 for RECORD Rs 75 crore

Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is carrying immense buzz and hype among fans. After locking its North Indian distribution with Dharma Productions and overseas distribution with Sony Pictures, the Ramayana team has now cracked a record deal with T-Series for its all-language music rights.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that T-Series has bagged the music rights of Ramayana: Part One and two for a staggering Rs. 75 crore. That’s an all-time record for a Hindi film. The previous best was Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which sold its music rights to T-Series for Rs 54 crore.

A source close to T-Series confirmed that the deal for Ramayana is structured as a two-part agreement, with the advance payment of Rs 75 crore for both instalments. The amount is a refundable advance.

There was an intense race between T-Series and Sony Music. Reportedly, Sony went up to a maximum of Rs. 70 crore, but T-Series eventually bagged the deal. An official announcement is expected anytime soon.

The makers have roped in two legendary composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, for the film’s music. That’s one more reason for fans to eagerly await the film. The music is said to be one of the biggest highlights of the epic saga.

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana is set to be launched digitally on July 30 at 4:15 AM. The trailer will also play with Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas.

Ramayana is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026. The film stars an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, Kajal Aggarwal, and others in key roles.

Some of the other important castings include: Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Seeba Chaddha as Manthara, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Nitish Bharadwaj as Shatrughna, Shishir Sharma as Vashishtha, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra, Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech, Kanchan as Tadaka, Parminder as Subahu, and more.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been made on a massive budget of Rs. 1400 to Rs. 1500 crore. A similar amount is expected to be spent on Part Two, taking the total budget to Rs. 3000 crore.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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