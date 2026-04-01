After the impressive box office run and strong audience reception of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Maddock Films has quietly set the wheels in motion for a sequel. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-led sci-fi romantic comedy, which struck a chord for its quirky take on love and technology, is now being expanded into a bigger franchise play.

Sources tell us that the sequel will see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reprise their roles, while Janhvi Kapoor is expected to join the cast in a key role. “The story will take off from where it ended,” confirms the source. While plot details are being tightly guarded, the second installment is said to push the concept further on a larger scale.

A little birdie also reveals, “The writing is currently underway, and the script is expected to be ready by August. The makers are planning to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2027. However, a lot will depend on how Cocktail 2 performs, as that will help shape timelines and priorities for the studio.”

The original film’s success not only reaffirmed Maddock Films’ knack for backing high-concept entertainers but also opened doors for exploring unconventional love stories within mainstream cinema. With the sequel now in development, expectations are already high for what the team has in store next.

If all goes as planned, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2 could be another exciting addition to Maddock’s growing slate of content-driven commercial entertainers.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Farzi 2, the high-stakes thriller helmed by Raj & DK. Before commencing work on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2, the actor is expected to wrap up another project that is currently in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2 in the development at Maddock Films with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor