EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets release date, set to storm box office on May 8 worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is finally releasing in cinemas. After a long battle with the censor board, the much-awaited movie has locked its release date. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the political action drama will hit the big screens on May 8, 2026, worldwide. An announcement for the new release date can be expected in some time.

Bankrolled by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was leaked online some days ago, which will definitely hamper its box office projections; however, the star power of Thalapathy Vijay is enough to grant it a massive opening at the box office. Moreover, since it will be the final film of Vijay, that will also boost its box office collections, especially in the initial days, no matter what the word-of-mouth is. If the movie manages to garner a positive reception, it will shake box office records in Tamil Nadu.

The movie will be released after the Tamil Nadu election results. Depending on what the result comes for Vijay and his party will also be a factor in determining how well the film performs at the box office.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is expected to feature the actor as a former police officer, with Bobby Deol playing the main villain and Pooja Hegde essaying the female lead. Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in key roles. The film was originally slated to hit the big screens on Pongal 2026; however, it had to cancel its release date despite record advance booking of over Rs. 100 crore worldwide, due to censor issues.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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