EXCLUSIVE: The Raja Saab's Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar react to working with ‘demigods’ like Prabhas: ‘He really is Baahubali’

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is slated to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Ahead of its release, the core team, including TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, reacted to the phenomenon of hero worship in South Indian cinema.

EXCLUSIVE: The Raja Saab’s Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar react to working with Prabhas

Speaking with Pinkvilla, TG Vishwa Prasad revealed how South Indian cinema enjoys the presence of a few demigods, with producers often keen on working with them.

Prasad said, “As a producer, you look forward to it. We have quite a few demigods in the South, and working with any of them is a dream come true. We are lucky that we can work with a few of them.”

Continuing the conversation, Riddhi Kumar said, “Personally, I feel that the concept of people loving an artist so much is the biggest validation an artist can get, and it is truly inspiring. It would be a dream to work with all the biggest stars of the South, just to understand what made them who they are.”

“Like when I met Prabhas sir, I understood that he really is Baahubali. He truly embodies that persona, almost like a king, and he deserves all the love he receives because of the kind of person he is. I find that incredibly inspiring, and all we can hope for is to achieve something like that someday,” she added.

Moreover, Nidhhi Agerwal said, “When I see actors like Prabhas sir or Pawan Kalyan sir, I feel they deserve that status because they have put in years of hard work. And, honestly, they bring in the numbers; that’s what it ultimately comes down to after a film releases, ‘how many people are going to come into theatres and watch the film?’ Prabhas sir has done films like Baahubali, Kalki, and even before that, he delivered several phenomenal movies. I think he truly deserves it.”

Watch the exclusive interview here:

The Raja Saab is an upcoming fantasy horror comedy starring Prabhas in the lead role and directed by Maruthi. Apart from Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, the film also features Malavika Mohanan as one of the co-leads.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate director Ankit Sakhiya opens up on part 2 and Hindi version releasing alongside Dhurandhar