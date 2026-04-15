Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Tiger Shroff is joining forces with Vijay Krishna Acharya, best known for directing Dhoom 3. It is a massive new action entertainer. The film, which is currently in pre-production, is slated to go on floors in August 2026.

A source close to the development reveals, “Tiger is on a roll right now and has been actively signing multiple films across genres. This collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya is one of the most exciting projects in his lineup. It’s an out-and-out action-packed entertainer…the action is designed to be very slick, mounted on a big scale and unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema.”

The yet-untitled film is said to push the envelope in terms of action and scale. Vijay Krishna Acharya is designing sequences that promise a never-seen-before cinematic experience. Interestingly, the makers are keen to present Tiger Shroff in a fresh avatar that will surprise audiences.

“Tiger will be exploring a new domain of action with this film. The idea is to reinvent his image and push his physicality and performance into untapped territory, the source adds.

The film will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D’Souza, with plans for a grand theatrical release in 2027. Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for producer Murad Khetani’s next, directed by Sachin Ravi of Avane Srimannarayana fame.

“Once Tiger wraps up his ongoing actioner, he will move straight into this film with Vijay. It’s the next big milestone project for him,” the source confirms.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya team up for an action film; On floors in August 2026