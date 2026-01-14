Exclusive: Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal team up for the first time in Milap Zaveri’s next

Bollywood is set to witness two action stars, Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal, come together for the first time in an upcoming film to be directed by Milap Zaveri. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the yet-untitled project will be an intense action love story, bringing two of Hindi cinema’s most formidable action stars under one roof.

According to our source close to the development, “Kirti Shetty has been roped in as the female lead, which will mark another big Bollywood outing for her. This film is designed as a full-fledged, intense action love story. The idea was always to bring together two real action heroes, and Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal were the obvious choices. Their pairing is something audiences have been waiting to see.”

“The film is expected to go on floors in February, with pre-production currently in full swing. Action sequences, hand-to-hand combat, and insane stunt choreography is being planned, keeping in mind the unique onscreen personas of both leads,” the source adds. Bhushan Kumar will back Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal’s film under the T-Series banner.

For Tiger Shroff, this project will commence after he wraps up his current commitments, including Lag Jaa Gale. “Tiger will straight jump onto this film after completing Lag Jaa Gale. He’s extremely excited to collaborate with Vidyut and Milap, especially given the scale of action being planned,” the source shared.

On a related note, Milap Zaveri is fresh out of the success of Ek Deewaane Ki Deewaniyat. Riding high on the film’s box office success, the filmmaker is now gearing up for his next ambitious project.

Please stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details, including the title and release timeline, and more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Salman Khan in talks with The Family Man makers Raj and DK for action-comedy film