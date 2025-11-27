EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff in advance talks with Milap Zaveri for an action-drama

Tiger Shroff, known for his action avatar, may soon collaborate with writer-director Milap Zaveri for a high-octane action drama. According to our sources, the initial conversations have begun, and the project is shaping up to be a potential big one for both. “Tiger is in talks and has really liked the subject. If all goes well, the film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2026. It’s an action drama, and Milap is developing it at the moment,” a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla.

For Tiger, this could mark a strong comeback of sorts. The actor was last seen in Baaghi 4, and before Ganapath, where he reunited with Kriti Sanon, followed by the multi-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Although some of his recent releases didn’t perform as expected at the box office, Tiger remains one of the loved action actors, and fans have been waiting to see him in a role that plays to his strengths.

Milap Zaveri, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of his latest release, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat followed by Mastiii 4, which has failed to make an impact at the box office. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has also been focusing on developing new scripts in different space that he has always enjoyed exploring.

If the collaboration materializes, Tiger and Milap could bring together a commercial entertainer packed with action, drama, and big-screen appeal. With the script currently in development, more details are expected to unfold in the coming months.

