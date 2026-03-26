EXCLUSIVE: Udaybir Sandhu reveals Ranveer Singh’s inspiring words for Dhurandhar The Revenge's interval scene: “Put in your best efforts...”

Udaybir Sandhu, who is winning hearts for his performance as Pinda in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently sat down with Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat. During the interaction, the young actor talked about his off-screen chemistry with Ranveer Singh and revealed how he was supportive on the sets. He also talked about his viral dialogue in the Aditya Dhar directorial that comes at the interval point.

Udaybir admitted that he was a bit nervous initially when he first met Ranveer Singh on the sets. He said, “Ho jaata hai nervous har insan thoda sa, unko (Ranveer Singh) kabse dekh rahe hai, he's such a good actor toh mujhe laga ki yaar kaise karenge...? First day thoda nervous hua, but dheere dheere comfortable ho gya.”

He then shared what advice Ranveer gave him before he started shooting for his portions. “Unhone ek cheez boli thi ki character bahut acha hai tera, unka khud ka favourite character tha. Ranveer bhai ne bola tha ki yaar tu jaan laga isme, bahut majedaar hai ye, phir mujhe laga tha ki yes, there is something meaty about it,” added Sandhu.

Talking about the Dhurandhar star, Udaybir further called Ranveer a secure actor, “He's such a warm person. He's good at giving a lot of good feedback aur wo sirf feedback nahi dete wo batate bhi hai ki thoda aisa kar le, and wo actually kaam karti hai wo cheez. As a co-actor, he is very good, very secure. Usually, actor's secure nahi hote. Ek achhe actor ki yahi sabse badi pehchaan hoti hai ki wo bahut secure hota hai apne art ko leke. He was so invested in it ki wo set chhod ke nahi jaate the.”

Coming to the interval block in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Udaybir Sandhu revealed that a Korean team was hired to design the action sequence in that scene. He also revealed that the scene was shot for three days, of which one and a half days were only dedicated to the drama portion. Udaybir said, “Kyunki itna important scene tha to jo pehli raat thi mujhe neend nahi aayi. I was very nervous. Phir agle din ho gaya, toh neend itni khul gayi ki phir neend nahi aayi. So uske agle din bhi neend nahi aayi. So I didn't sleep for three nights in a go.”

He concluded by saying that he got his eyes puffed up as he didn't sleep for three nights, but puffiness and no sleep helped his character in a good way.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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