EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19, shoot of film with Ayushmann Khurrana stalled

Upon reaching Chandigarh, Vaani developed symptoms and took a COVID test which turned out to be positive. Now, the entire team has taken a temporary break before they resume work on the film.

The film industry has finally come out of the standstill that was caused by the Covid 19 outbreak in the country. Several films have begun and even wrapped their shoot in the last few weeks. While finished Bell Bottom, recently tweeted about completing the next schedule of Jersey.

Like we had also informed you earlier, several other films were about to start. One of them happens to be the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. But while the team was camping in Chandigarh, all set to begin filming, a terrible news put a temporary pause on their plans. A source tells us, "Vaani has tested Covid positive after she showed a few symptoms. She is fine now but the entire unit, including Abhishek and Ayushmann have now been quarantined for the next few days. They have all got their tests done as well. While Vaani is recovering, the team will resume work on the film only in a bit and if Vaani cannot join them then, they will first start with Ayushmann's solo scenes." Previously too, Vaani was in Scotland wrapping up her portions for the Jackky Bhagnani production Bell Bottom.

Ayushmann and Vaani's romcom is a social comedy of errors about a couple and how life turns around when the husband discovers that he is married to a transgender. With several actors now taking up the challenging role and giving it the due respect it deserves, this will be a different role altogether for Vaani. But as of now, we would only wish her a speedy recovery.

