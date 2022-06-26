EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan confirms doing multiple mass action films next year; Wants to do a comedy too

Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest new-gen actors who has made a mark in Bollywood as a dependable actor with an impeccable success ratio. He debuted in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and has not looked back ever since, with big hits like Dilwale, Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD and more. The actor is striving hard to provide good content to his fans and admirers. His film JugJugg Jeeyo is running successfully and is among the biggest box office openers of 2022.

Varun Dhawan, in an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad for Pinkvilla while promoting JugJugg Jeeyo, talked about what audiences could expect him in, after Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Varun told that the audience can expect him to be seen in a mass actioner next year, which would probably begin after he is done with the shoot of Bawaal. He also showed his inclination to work in a comedy film again and named directors like his father David Dhawan, Anees Bazmee, Indra Kumar, Raj Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The Main Tera Hero actor, in the interview, also talked about how he didn’t want to crowd his line-up with many films and that he was monitoring the Post-Covid box office situation very closely. He said he was understanding the audience taste and preferences in the process. It must be said that Varun is very particular about the business of films and commercial viability of his movies is of prime importance.

Varun Dhawan has a busy schedule ahead of him. JugJugg Jeeyo has released in theatres and now the actor will be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. Post that, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial Bawaal, alongside Jahnvi Kapoor. With a perfect blend of commercial cinema and exciting concepts, it is safe to say that Varun Dhawan will have a good run at the movies.

