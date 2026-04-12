EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look teaser out on April 13

The first look teaser of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, is all set to drop on April 13. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, the much-anticipated asset is a crisp, one-minute announcement video that gives audiences their first taste of the film’s OG David Dhawan world.

In a signature David Dhawan style, the teaser will be packed in colors, high-energy music, and too many nostalgia elements. The teaser will bring together the film’s cast including lead actresses Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, unveiling the release date, and establishing the overall vibe of this youthful entertainer. Sources reveal, “the teaser leans heavily into nostalgia while maintaining a contemporary edge, and echoing the filmmaker’s classic comic flair.”

The digital launch is scheduled for Monday, April 13, and will be rolled out across platforms simultaneously, positioning it as one of the major announcement assets for the film. Given Varun Dhawan’s strong connect with the youth in energetic entertainers, expectations are already high.

While the teaser is short in duration, it is strategically crafted to generate buzz and set the stage for a larger promotional campaign. More details about the film, including its storyline and extended cast, are expected to follow soon after the teaser release.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner, TIP Entertainment, and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.

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