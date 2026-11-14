Exclusive: Varun Dhawan to lead YRF’s maiden horror film; theatrical release scheduled for March 31, 2028

Yash Raj Films has finally locked 31 March 2028 as the worldwide theatrical release date for its first-ever horror film, headlined by Varun Dhawan and directed by Abhay Pannu. The yet-to-be-titled film will see Varun Dhawan explore uncharted territory into the horror genre.

The untitled film will bring YRF’s signature scale, craft, and cinematic ambition to a fresh, immersive horror experience designed for the big screen. With this project, Yash Raj Films formally enters theatrical horror, adding a new dimension to a filmography that has long spanned romance, action, drama, comedy, and thrillers. The film is being developed under the guidance of Aditya Chopra, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani as producer.

Acclaimed storyteller Abhay Pannu, best known for Rocket Boys, will direct the feature and has written its screenplay. The project marks Pannu’s debut as a theatrical feature director and reflects YRF’s continued commitment to championing disruptive new voices in Indian cinema.

Varun Dhawan will lead the film in his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films, and the project positions the actor in an entirely new cinematic space.

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