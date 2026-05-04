EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal front runner to play 4th Idiot in 3 Idiots Sequel with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi

After a massive update by us on 3 Idiots in the making, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vicky Kaushal is in advanced discussions to come on board in 4 Idiots, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest casting developments in recent times. According to our sources, the actor is being considered to play a key part, that of the ‘4th idiot’, joining the iconic trio of Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is currently in the writing stage, with Hirani and long-time collaborator Abhijat Joshi working on the screenplay. The team is taking its time to write the screenplay that lives up to the legacy of 3 Idiots, with the second installment expected to go on floors in the second half of 2027.

Vicky, who has previously collaborated with Hirani on Sanju and Dunki, is said to have loved the script. Insiders suggest that his character will bring an emotional and fresh narrative with the original trio of Aamir Khan and others. “Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value,” adds the source.

"Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of 4th Idiot, though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble," the source reveals.

Before stepping into this world, Vicky Kaushal will wrap up his commitments for Mahavatar, which, as previously reported, is slated to go on floors soon and will require an extensive shooting schedule.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently confirmed the development of 4 Idiots and hinted at the storyline taking a 10-year leap from where 3 Idiots concluded. This time jump is expected to explore the evolved lives of the beloved characters while introducing new conflicts. Interestingly, Aamir is also likely to complete another film before commencing work on this project, ensuring that the timeline aligns with this film.

With a strong nostalgic narrative and the possible addition of Vicky Kaushal, 4 Idiots will leave the audience stunned in many ways.

3 Idiots also featured Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in supporting roles. The cult comedy was written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

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